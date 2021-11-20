DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds give way to Saturday sun and warmer temps. Enjoy them this weekend because a change is coming.

There is a chance for shower or two overnight and Sunday morning, then becoming partly sunny and 49. A slow-moving cold front delivers windy conditions on Sunday and sharply colder highs for Monday, near freezing.

November 20

Normal- 46Friday- 40Today- 48Sunrise- 6:48am

Today: becoming mostly sunny, 48. Tonight: an overnight showerSunday: an isolated morning shower, partly sunny, 49. Breezy with gusts to 30Monday: sunny and a cold 32.

