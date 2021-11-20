CHICAGO (CBS) — Gurnee Police say a deadly shooting early Saturday morning apparently started with road rage.
Police say just after midnight a Waukegan man got into a fight with another driver near Waveland Ave. and Grandview Ave. in Gurnee.READ MORE: 300 Families Receive Turkeys And Christmas Trees For The Holidays
That’s whe someone in the other car started shooting.READ MORE: Pre-Holiday COVID-19 Vaccination Event Held In Park Manor Neighborhood
The driver rushed to a hospital in Waukegan, but it was too late to save his passenger.
The 22-year-old victim has not been identified.MORE NEWS: Funerals Held For Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville Who Died At Astroworld Concert
Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call Gurnee Police at 847-599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.