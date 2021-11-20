DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was lying on the tracks was struck by a CTA train Saturday night, police say.

The 50-year-old man was lying on the Blue Line tracks in the 500 block of South Pulaski around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by an approaching train.

He suffered abrasions and was initially taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital.

It is not clear how the man ended up on the tracks.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

