CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing teen who was last seen Friday, Nov. 19.
Sujeily Zepeda, 15, was last seen at Amundsen High School, at 5110 N. Damen Ave., around 7:45 a.m.
She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, light brown hair, and an olive complexion. Sujeily also has a scar in her left eyebrow.
She was last seen wearing a black Nike skull cap, a grey Columbia jacket, a bike Nike swoosh t-shirt, pink pants and white Crocs.
Anyone with information on where Sujeily might be is asked to contact the Chicago Police Daepartment, Area Five Special Victims Unit at (312)746-6554.