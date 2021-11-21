By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare passenger died in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast early Sunday, police said.
The man, 46, was the passenger in a Toyota SUV heading southbound in the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 12:29 a.m. when a red sedan struck the Toyota in the rear, police said.
The impact caused the Toyota to flip on its side and eject the passenger. He was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.
No other injuries were reported and the crash is being investigated by the Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit.