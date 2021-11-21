CHICAGO (CBS) — According to witness reports and videos posted to social media, the Waukesha Holiday Parade area has been evacuated following gunshots and a speeding vehicle in the parade route.
From the City of #Waukesha’s Facebook page:
Nothing visually graphic,, but notice the moment you hear screams and see some of crowd jumping in alarm
Looks like a possible cop running 10 seconds in and several cop cars racing in a minute later@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3srW5Y94He
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) November 22, 2021
Wauksha is located just west of Milwaukee.
According to CBS 58, sources say the area was being evacuated after multiple gunshots were fired.
This is a developing story.