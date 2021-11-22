CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a string of ATM break-ins in the city and suburbs overnight.

In north suburban Lincolnwood, someone was able to partially pry open the ATM at the CIBC Bank at 4007 W Touhy Ave early Monday, but no money was stolen.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Chicago Police responded to an attempt to steal the ATM from a Chase Bank branch in the 4100 block of West Peterson Avenue in the Sauganash neighborhood.

The ATM was ripped off the foundation of the bank’s drive-through lane, and dragged into the parking lot, where it was left damaged but unopened, police said.

About half an hour later, Skokie Police were notified of an attempted break-in at the ATM at the PNC Bank branch at 3636 Touhy Av.

The thieves had attached chains to the ATM in an attempt to steal it, but they were unsuccessful. The front panel also had been pried open, but it was unclear if any cash was missing.

Another 30 minutes later, as a Skokie Police officer was checking the ATM area of the Chase Bank branch at 5200 Dempster St., he noticed a gray Dodge Durango and blue Dodge Charger near the ATM, similar to the description of the vehicles from the Lincolnwood incident.

Both vehicles sped away onto the Edens Expressway.

Police said pry marks were found on the ATM, but it wasn’t clear if any cash was missing.