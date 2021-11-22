CHICAGO (CBS)– At least two people were injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Sunday night.
Illinois State Police said around 9 p.m., shots were fired on the outbound side near 115th Street. Police said it appears shot were fired between two vehicles and two people were injured.
Shells casings were recovered, ISP confirmed.
The two victims were taken to Roseland Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The expressway was closed and has since reopened.
This latest expressway shooting comes less than 24 hours after another shooting on the Bishop Ford. Police say someone was shot near 95th Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.