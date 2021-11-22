CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at a northwest side school spent the morning in service to others.
The kids at Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity wanted to share their blessings with the less fortunate.
The school teamed with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to teach each grade about homelessness. Then, the kids worked to brighten the days of people who need a little help.
The junior high students made ham and cheese sandwiches for homeless shelters throughout the city. The middle grades bagged cookies, while younger kids colored cards to attach to the lunches.
"We want all of our kids to know that they can contribute in some way. Even our little junior kindergarteners, who are going to make cards to go into it. So we really want our kids to know they can make a difference in the world no matter how big or small they are," said Dr. Kristine Hillmann, Principal St. Elizabeth Of The Trinity School.
The school also held a food drive to collect items for the combined parish food pantry.