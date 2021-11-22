DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak mid-level disturbance is currently increasing clouds across our area.

Skies will clear heading into the overnight hours and temperatures will fall into the teens inland and lower 20s lakeside.

For Tuesday, the high is 43 with mostly sunny conditions.

We are watching a system for midweek that will pull southwesterly winds and extra clouds our way.

The high for Wednesday is 55.

Scattered showers are possible overnight Wednesday into the morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

Mary Kay Kleist