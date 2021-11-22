CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 38 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, and five of those victims have died.
Of those shot, at least seven were under 18 years old.
In one incident, two teen boys, 15 and 16, were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Fernwood neighborhood, police said. The incident happened in the 10000 block of South Parnell around 5 p.m. Friday night. Both teens were struck in the left leg. The two were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
In the fatal shooting of the weekend, a man was shot and killed and another was wounded in West Englewood. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was found inside a residence on the 7100 block of South Seeley with a gunshot wound to the hip. A 45-year-old man was also found in a parked vehicle outside with gunshot wounds to the chest and head, according to authorities.
The 35-year-old victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Christ Hospital and was initially listed in good condition. The 45-year-old victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
In another deadly incident, a 22-year-old man was shot in the head Saturday afternoon in North Lawndale, according to authorities. Around 1:42 p.m., the victim was standing on the corner in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt when an unknown person walked up and shot him in the head. The victim was transported in to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.
Police also said a 47-year-old man was shot in a drive-by around 2 p.m. Saturday as he stood on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West 19th. He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead.
At 4:42 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the head in the 6700 block of South Merrill Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.
The victim, identified as Quinhon T.Douglas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Sunday. Police say he was near a sidewalk in the 200 block of West 110th Place shortly after 5 p.m. when he was struck multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in East Garfield Park Saturday afternoon.
Police said around 1:17 p.m., the victim was walking in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
A 34-year-old man was shot during a robbery early Saturday morning.
Police said the victim was outside in the 100 block of East Illinois when he was shot at multiple times by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and three to the arm.
Witnesses believe the victim was being robbed and saw a physical struggle between the offender and victim.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.
A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head in the Roseland neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The victim was driving southbound on Michigan Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when he heard shots, felt pain and crashed into two parked cars, authorities said.
The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
A man was shot following a verbal altercation early Saturday morning in the Belmont Heights neighborhood, according to authorities.
Police said around 4:14 a.m., the 41-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his groin following a verbal altercation with the offender in the 7600 block of West Belmont. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition.
A 28-year-old man was shot while driving in the Archer Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Police said around 2:30 a.m., the victim was a passenger in a traveling vehicle in the 5300 block of South Archer when an unknown Hispanic man fired shots from a passing dark-colored Dodge Durango, striking the victim in the face.
He was transported by CFD to Mount Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in fair condition.
A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body in the West Woodlawn neighborhood Friday evening.
Police said around 7 p.m., the victim was standing outside in the 6200 block of South Langley when a dark colored Nissan drove by and an offender fired shots striking the victim.
The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday evening.
The victim was sitting in a residence on the 200 block of East 121st when two unknown males approached the victim’s residence and fired shots from the outside, striking the victim in the left leg, according to authorities.
The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.
A 17-year-old girl was shot while driving Friday evening in Englewood.
Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was driving a vehicle on the 6000 block of South State Street when she pulled up to a stop light and a blue colored sedan pulled up alongside of the victim’s vehicle. An unknown offender from the sedan fired shots striking the victim.
The victim suffered a grazed gunshot wound to the upper back. She was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
Two teen boys were shot in the Fernwood neighborhood Friday evening.
Authorities said around 5:00 p.m., the 15-year-old and 16-year-old victims were on the sidewalk in the 10000 block of South Parnell when they both sustained gunshot wounds to their left legs by an unknown offender.
Both victims were transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.
A 58-year-old man was shot and wounded in Englewood Friday evening.
Police said around 5 p.m., the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg and shoulder in the 1500 block of West 63rd. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
A 27-year-old man was shot in Calumet Heights early Sunday morning, according to police.
A 27-year-old man was shot in Calumet Heights early Sunday morning, according to police.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired and the victim was struck. The victim was transported to University of Chicago hospital by the CFD and is listed in critical condition.
In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, police said:
- At 2:35 a.m. Monday, a 44-year-old man was outside in the 3000 block of North Keating Avenue in Kelvin Park, when someone shot him in the back. He was taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.
- At 11:11 p.m. Sunday, two men were standing in the 4200 block of West Gladys Avenue in West Garfield Park, when someone walked up and shot them. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 37-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was on a CTA bus on the 0-100 block of East 71st Street in Park Manor, when a man tried to rob him at gunpoint. The victim pulled out a handgun and fired shots, but didn’t hit the robber. The robber shot the victim in the chest. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The robber was in custody.
- At 8:55 p.m. Sunday, security escorted a man out of a restaurant in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop, and the man returned several minutes later wearing a black hoodie, and shot the security guard who was standing outside. The victim was shot in the shoulder and elbow, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
- At 7:59 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was near the sidewalk on the 3800 block of West Iowa Street in Humboldt Park, when someone shot him in the calf. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 7:50 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was outside with friends in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in West Garfield Park, when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh, and his condition was stabilized.
- At 7:47 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 100 block of West Garfield Boulevard in Englewood, when someone shot him in the chest and arm. The victim took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 5:22 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was near the alley in the 5000 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Albany Park, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the stomach. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- At 4:45 p.m. Sunday, a 48-year-old man was near the alley in the 100 block of North Keeler Avenue in West Garfield Park, when someone walked up and shot him in the hip. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 4:05 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was in the 2800 block of West 19th Street, in the Douglas Park neighborhood, when someone shot him in the hand, stomach, chest, and arm. The victim took himself to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
- At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was riding in a car in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Calumet Heights, when someone shot him. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, A 40-year-old male was in the rear yard of a residence in the 9000 block of South Emerald in Auburn Gresham when three males fired shots. The victim was transported to Christ by the CFD in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old male was driving a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Racine Avenue when an occupant in a black Charger fired shots. The victim was dropped off at Christ Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the face.
- At 11:05 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old male was standing in an alley in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw Street in North Lawndale when shots were fired. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by the CFD in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
- At 9:48 p.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old male was driving east bound on the 0-100 block of West Roosevelt when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim drove himself to Stroger in good condition with a graze wound to the back.
- At 4 p.m. Saturday. a 16-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to St Bernard in good condition. The victim was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition. The victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Wabash in Greater Grand Crossing when an unknown car pulled up alongside and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots striking the victim.
- At 3:45 p.m. Saturday, three men were shot in the West Chatham neighborhood. The first victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and buttocks. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The third victim, a man unknown age, self- transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound. The victims were in a gas station in the 8600 block of South State Street in West Chatham when an unknown offender on foot fired shots inside the gas station striking the victim. The first victim was not the intended target.
- At 4 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the torso, chest, and buttocks. The victim was transported to IL Masonic in critical condition. The victim was discovered at the mouth of the alley in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue in Albany Park with a gunshot wound.