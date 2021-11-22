CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is teaming up with other partners in the Forest Park School District to help get more younger kids vaccinated.

The district set aside Monday as a no class day, so students, parents and guardians can get vaccinated. Two clinics are giving COVID shots at different schools.

The district worked to make the environment festive with superheroes and some giveaways as a little extra incentive. The state’s top doctor is in Forest Park to help push the cause.

“The important thing is you can take advantage of a life saving shot. Come one in, roll up your sleeve and let’s get it done. We know that the best way of staying ahead of this virus is to be ready. We need to be ready for whatever is around the bend. So we want to make sure that every single person that’s eligible has the optimal protection, not just for today but for whatever is waiting for us in the future,” said Doctor Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH.)

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike visited Betsy Ross Elementary in Forest Park, IL to meet with Mayor Rory Hoskins and District 91 school board officials for their pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic. pic.twitter.com/j3Q5LgqqXQ — IDPH (@IDPH) November 22, 2021

The two clinics in Forest Park are open to the public and for those looking for a booster shot as well.