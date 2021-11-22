CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police shot a suspect who fired shots at officers in West Garfield Park.
Two officers tried to stop a man in the 200 block of North Kostner Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when the man ran away.
Police said the suspect fired shots at the officers, leading an officer to shoot him.
Paramedics took the man to the hospital.
Chicago police tweeted a photo of a gun recovered at the scene.
Neither officer was not hurt.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Both officers are now on desk duty for 30 days, which is standard after a shooting.