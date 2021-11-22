DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Albany Park, shooting, teen shot

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Albany Park Sunday night.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police said the teen was walking on Lawndale Avenue when someone approached, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The teen was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

