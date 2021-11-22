CHICAGO (CBS)– A 17-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Albany Park Sunday night.
Just before 5:30 p.m., police said the teen was walking on Lawndale Avenue when someone approached, pulled out a gun and started shooting.READ MORE: At Least 5 Dead, More Than 40 Injured In Waukesha Christmas Parade After Vehicle Plows Through Marchers
The teen was shot in the stomach.READ MORE: Native American Chicagoans Share What Thanksgiving Means To Them
He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Man Shot On CTA Bus During Attempted Robbery In Park Manor; Suspect In Custody