CHICAGO (CBS)– The Waukesha Christmas Parade turned deadly Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into the parade route. Here’s what we know so far.

A vehicle drove through barricades and into the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Graphic video shows a red SUV drive into the parade, striking a number of people as they marched in the parade. The police chief confirmed a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. The SUV recovered from 338 Maple Avenue.

At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured during the parade.

Police said at least 12 children were among those injured. The victims have not been identified.

Performing group, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on Facebook saying their members were also among those killed during the parade. “Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies,” the group said in the post.

A person of interest in custody.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson confirmed Sunday, there is a person of interest in custody.

The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade has been identified as Darrell Brooks.

He was taken into custody after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said.

Two law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized the discuss the matter publicly, identified the person as 39-year-old Brooks.

Online court records showed a person named Darrell Brooks, with a birthdate making him 39, has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $1,000 bond was posted on Friday.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

You can donate to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way create this fund to support the impacted families. Donations can be made online.

