CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a busy day in the kitchen for some Chicago high school culinary students as they prepare a festive meal for 300 seniors in the 19th Ward.
Around 100 students at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences worked in the test kitchen Tuesday morning making turkey, cornbread and pumpkin pie. The students raised the turkeys and grew the vegetables.
On Tuesday afternoon, the meals will be packed up and then delivered to homes of seniors who live nearby the school at Pulaski and 111th Street.