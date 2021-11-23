CHICAGO (CBS) — As the holiday season gets underway, travelers from Chicago will see more states on the city’s travel advisory.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said the city’s travel advisory has 40 states and one territory with Connecticut and Maryland returning to the list.

“Connecticut, whose daily COVID Case rate per 100,000 residents has risen to 20.7 (from 11.1) over the past week, was returned to the advisory, as was Maryland, which is at 15.1,” according to a news release.

Last week, after being taken off Chicago’s travel advisory, Arkansas was added back to the list, while three other states – Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee – were removed.

“As many of us prepare to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving, we can be thankful for what we do have, even as COVID has taken so much and so many away from us,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, M.D. “We can be thankful for the vaccine that has made these gatherings possible once again, thankful for all our neighbors, friends, coworkers, and family members, who’ve done their part, gotten vaccinated, and selflessly taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID.”

According to the city, Connecticut, whose daily COVID Case rate per 100,000 residents has risen to 20.7. That’s from from 11.1 over the past week. As for Maryland, it’s at 15.1.

The states that are eligible to go off next week include California and North Carolina. Guam could also be eligible.

“States are removed from the Travel Advisory when they maintain a daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weeks,” according to CDPH.

Every state or territory except for Alabama, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the Virgin Islands is on the Travel Advisory.

“CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago. The quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated travelers,” said the public health agency.

Before travel, unvaccinated individuals should, according to CDPH, get tested one to three days before departure.

CDPH said while traveling: everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

After travel, those who are unvaccinated should get tested with a viral test three to five days after travel as well as stay home and self-quarantine for seven days. It’s advised that even if you test negative, you should home and self-quarantine for the full seven days.

All travelers are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after travel and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.