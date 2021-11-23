CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was critically injured when at someone opened fire at a barbershop in the Grand Crossing community late Tuesday.
At 5:02 p.m., at least two people walked into a barbershop on 71st Street off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and one of them took out a handgun and fired shots, police said.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the same hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.
One of the victims was shot outside the barbershop, the other inside.
No one was in custody late Tuesday as detectives investigated.