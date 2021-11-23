DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Last year, many Chicago restaurants made heated patios, tents, or other alternatives as COVID-19 raged in Illinois and indoor dining and drinking were banned.

This year, with vaccines widely available for COVID-19 and indoor dining and drinking available again, there are fewer restaurants offering heated outdoor options. But many can still be found around the city and suburbs.

Below is a map showing those restaurants around the Chicago are that offer heated patios or other forms of cold-weather outdoor dining.

The map is still a work in progress. If you have an addition to make to the list, please fill out the form below.

