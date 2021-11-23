Northwestern Beats Georgia, Finishes 3rd At Roman Legends ClassicBoo Buie had 22 points and six assists, Ryan Young added 17 points and Northwestern beat Georgia on Tuesday night for third place at the Roman Legends Classic.

No. 14 Illini Hold Off K-State In Hall Of Fame ClassicKofi Cockburn bruised his way to 23 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back, and Alfonso Plummer hit seven 3-pointers and added 21 points as the No. 14 Illini held off Kansas State in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Denies Report He's Been Told Lions Game Will Be His Last As CoachChicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy denied a published report that he’s been told he will be fired after the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.

Dalton To Start At QB For Bears Against Lions On Thursday; Fields Likely Inactive With Rib InjuryWith rookie Justin Fields still nursing injured ribs, Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback on Thursday when the Bears visit the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Enjoys First Victory In 22 MonthsIt had been 22 months since Chicago State was able to celebrate a victory until Monday night.