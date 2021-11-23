DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities confirm a man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital after he was shot on the Dan Ryan.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man’s condition is unknown at this time. According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 11:55 at I-94 northbound near 84th Street.

ISP said it responded to an expressway shooting with one person injured. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or may have any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available. 

