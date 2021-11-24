DETROIT (CBS) — Head Coach Matt Nagy will be at the helm in the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day matinee against the winless Detroit Lions.

Before the team headed to Michigan, Bears Chairman George McCaskey reportedly told the coaches and players there is no truth to the report claiming Nagy would be fired after the Thursday game.

Earlier this week, Mark Konkol with The Patch reported the Bears informed Nagy that Thursday’s game will be his last as coach, but during his Tuesday press conference at Halas Hall, Nagy said “that is not accurate.”

Nagy said he has not had any such discussions with Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Philips, or general manager Ryan Pace.

“I have great communication with ownership, with George and Ted and Ryan, but I have not had any discussions,” he said.

Nagy said he doesn’t expect to talk to Pace or team ownership again until after Thursday’s game, and would not reveal the last time he spoke to them.

“We have constant communication all season long,” he said.

As to the game Thursday, Justin Fields will be missing it, as he is suffering from bruised ribs. That means Andy Dalton will get his first start as quarterback since Week 2.

Dalton came off the bench and nearly led the Bears to a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, and now he is back to the role he signed up for last offseason – relishing the chance to prove he still has what it takes.

“I believe I’m a starter in this league. Coming int his year, that’s what I was. That’s what I expect – the type of player that I am,” Dalton said. “My focus isn’t on what’s going to be going on after this year or after this game. My whole focus just is on being the best quarterback; being the best player that I can be to help this team win on Thursday.”

The game kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Chicago time at Ford Field in Detroit.