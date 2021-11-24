CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday night in Rogers Park.
At 8:14 p.m., the teen was outside in the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue in the North of Howard section of the neighborhood when two armed male suspects approached, police said.
One of the suspects shot at the victim, and then got into a black sedan and fled south, police said.
The victim was shot once in the groin and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.