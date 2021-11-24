CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures were in the mi- and upper 50s with gusty southerly winds ahead of the approaching cold front.
Rain arrives along the frontal passage Wednesday night. The best timing for rain is midnight to daybreak.
The low for Wednesday night is 40.
We spend Thanksgiving on the cold side of the front. We will start with 40 degrees at daybreak and then temps crash to the freezing mark by sunset.
Stray flurries or sprinkles are possible Thursday in the chilly, northwest wind flow – a blustery holiday.
On Friday, look for partly sunny and cold conditions and a high of 34. On Saturday, there is a chance of a rain or snow shower and a high of 41. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39.