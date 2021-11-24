Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Will Russell Wilson Finally Return To Form?Russell Wilson hasn't been a productive fantasy QB since returning from injury, but a Week 12 date with the Washington Football Team could change that.

Raiders-Cowboys Preview: Can Las Vegas Or Dallas Bounce Back On Thanksgiving?The Raiders and Cowboys are both coming off of disappointing losses just as division races heat up.

SportsLine Week 12 AFC East Picks: 'Dolphins' Win Streak Ends At Three,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Dolphins have figured out how to win, but it's probably too late to catch the AFC East-leading Patriots or the struggling Bills.

Tough Start To Night For Fleury As Blackhawks Lose To FlamesMatthew Tkachuk broke a tie on a fortunate bounce with 5:35 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Northwestern Beats Georgia, Finishes 3rd At Roman Legends ClassicBoo Buie had 22 points and six assists, Ryan Young added 17 points and Northwestern beat Georgia on Tuesday night for third place at the Roman Legends Classic.

No. 14 Illini Hold Off K-State In Hall Of Fame ClassicKofi Cockburn bruised his way to 23 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back, and Alfonso Plummer hit seven 3-pointers and added 21 points as the No. 14 Illini held off Kansas State in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic.