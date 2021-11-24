CHICAGO (CBS) — A fall bounty from her summer harvest back in August CBS 2 introduced you to this Chicago South Sider Nyajai Ellison, or the so-called Garden Goddess.
Ellison plants harvests fruits and veggies behind her three flat in the South Shore neighborhood and now she's selling some of what she grows down the street at the Local Market Foods on 71st and Jeffrey.
The market is the main source of fresh produce in that community – which for a long time has been considered a food desert.
“I live in this neighborhood; I’m giving produce to this neighborhood and making sure our community has the best,” Ellison said.
This time around, the Garden Goddess is selling microgreens that she grows in an indoor garden in her basement. Everything from sweet peas to arugula, peppers, and tomatoes.