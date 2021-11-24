CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with carjacking an elderly couple at gunpoint at a gas station in west suburban Willowbrook in July.

Kevin Sanders, 22, and Antonio Davis, 20, both have been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and theft. Sanders also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and Davis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and two counts of robbery.

DuPage County prosecutors say, around 2:45 p.m. on July 15, an elderly couple stopped at the Citgo gas station at 6900 Kingery Highway in Willowbrook. The woman went into the store, and when she came back to the car, Davis and Sanders got out of a stolen Dodge Durango, and walked up to opposite sides of the victims’ 2021 BMW 840i.

Police said both carjackers were armed with an AR-15 style rifle when they approached the victims’ car. Prosecutors said Sanders pointed a gun at the woman and shoved her away from the car, while Davis pointed a gun at the man’s head and ordered him out of the car.

Davis and Sanders then stole the victims’ cell phones, cash, wallet, and purse, before getting in their BMW and fleeing the scene. Someone else who was in the Durango followed them, according to prosecutors.

Police later identified Davis and Sanders as the carjackers, and in August learned they had been arrested for armed robbery and other crimes in West Lafayette, Indiana. In September, a DuPage County judge issued an arrest warrant for both men.

Prosecutors said, once their cases in Indiana have been wrapped up, they will be extradited to DuPage County to face charges in the carjacking.

“The allegations that these two men threatened their victims at gunpoint in the middle of the afternoon at a busy gas station are egregious and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Davis and Sanders face up to 45 years in prison if convicted of the aggravated vehicular hijacking charge.