PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (CBS) — Loyola Ramblers Head Coach Drew Valentine was an assistant under Tom Izzo, and on Wednesday, the Ramblers faced Izzo and Michigan State in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Ramblers' lead rose as high as nine early on thanks to a corner three-pointer by Lucas Williamson. Williamson had 16 points total in the game.
At the break, the Ramblers were up five.
The score was tied in the final seconds. Tyson Walker lobbed the ball up and Marcus Bingham Jr. grabbed it for an alley-oop, giving the Spartans the lead with about 4 seconds to go.
Afterward, Braden Norris made one final prayer shot for Loyola from half-court, but didn’t make it.
Loyola lost for the first time all season 63-61.
Quoted on the Ramblers website, Coach Valentine said: “That was a big-time college basketball game. There are no moral victories for us. We have to find a way to stay positive, stay together and find ways to get better in areas where we are struggling right now, but I am proud of this team for the grit it showed today.”