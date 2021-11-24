CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after police said he first stabbed another man at the Clark/Lake Loop ‘L’ stop downtown, and the victim then grabbed the knife and stabbed the attacker back.

At 8 p.m., police said the men, both 30, got into a quarrel, and the attacker took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was able to get the knife away from the attacker, and stabbed him in the neck, police said.

The victim was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. The attacker was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, cellphone from a passing train showed red police tape blocking off part of the platform afterward.

One man, Sincere Smith, said he had just gotten off the train when he saw the man lying on the platform.

“I got off the Green Line and I looked over there – you know, it was a crowd around him – and I’m like, man, is he dead?” Smith said.

The police investigation after the incident closed the Clark/Lake ‘L’ station Wednesday evening.

Loop ‘L’ trains on the Brown, Green, Orange, and Pink lines bypassed the station Wednesday night. Trains were otherwise ran normally.

The Blue Line Clark/Lake subway station was not affected.

Police also closed down several entrances and exits as they investigated. Riders who were looking to jump on a train were turned away and train service bypassed the Clark/Lake stop.

Detectives continued to investigate late Wednesday.