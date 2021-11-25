DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Douglas Horne, Fire, Washington Park Court

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department went door-to-door to pass out smoke detectors Thursday, after a 71-year-old man died and two others were rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in Bronzeville overnight.

Late Wednesday night, the Fire Department said the fire broke out at 4927 S. Washington Park Ct.

READ MORE: Chicago Reaches Goal Of 77% First-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage A Month Early

Three people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center from the scene – one woman in good condition, one man in fair condition, and one 71-year-old man who later died.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Back Of The Yards

The Fire Department said the 71-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest, and the fire started in his bedroom. He was identified as Douglas Horne, and an autopsy determined he died of smoke and soot inhalation, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: A Cold Thanksgiving Night

During the day on Thanksgiving, members of CFD Engine Company 45 and Truck 15 distributed smoke detectors and talked to nearby residents about fire safety.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff