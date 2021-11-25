CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department went door-to-door to pass out smoke detectors Thursday, after a 71-year-old man died and two others were rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in Bronzeville overnight.

Late Wednesday night, the Fire Department said the fire broke out at 4927 S. Washington Park Ct.

Three people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center from the scene – one woman in good condition, one man in fair condition, and one 71-year-old man who later died.

4927 Washington court. Still and box. Three injuries. Female adult good condition. Male adult fair condition and male adult extremely critical. All to u of c. There was a plan one on this fire pic.twitter.com/5dOESj3SGQ — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021

The Fire Department said the 71-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest, and the fire started in his bedroom. He was identified as Douglas Horne, and an autopsy determined he died of smoke and soot inhalation, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The very critical victim from the fire 4927 Washington court has passed away. 71 year old male. Found in cardiac arrest. Fire started in his bedroom. Cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/Ia2WrIn0uo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 25, 2021

During the day on Thanksgiving, members of CFD Engine Company 45 and Truck 15 distributed smoke detectors and talked to nearby residents about fire safety.