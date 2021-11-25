CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded while driving and dropping off a passenger in Back of the Yards on Thanksgiving Day.
At 4:05 p.m., the 30-year-old woman was dropping off her passenger in the 4300 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone pulled up in another vehicle and fired shots, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Reaches Goal Of 77% First-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage A Month Early
The woman was shot in the face, wrist, and chest, police said.READ MORE: Woman Carjacked In Parking Lot Of Mercy Hospital & Medical Center
She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
It was not immediately learned whether the woman was a rideshare driver.MORE NEWS: Man Shot By Would-Be Carjacker While Trying To Drive Away In Hermosa
No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives were investigating.