By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – A fire leads to a man’s death near 49th and Washington in Bronzeville early Thursday morning.

The fire started in the 71-year-old man’s bedroom and he was found in cardiac arrest.

Two other people were injured. They’re in fair and good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

In a tweet, CFD will be distributing smoke detectors following the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

