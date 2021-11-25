CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert Thursday about a rash of carjackings in several parts of the city – including the Near West Side, Chinatown, Bronzeville, and North Kenwood.
In each incident, two to four male assailants have approached a victim who was sitting inside his or her vehicle or was just outside of it. The assailants took out black and silver handguns and ordered each victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint.READ MORE: Woman Carjacked In Parking Lot Of Mercy Hospital & Medical Center
After the victim exited, the suspects drove off.
The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:READ MORE: Chicago Weather: A Cold Thanksgiving Night
• At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard;
• At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 400 block of East 32nd Street;
• At 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 200 block of West 24th Place;
• At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 600 block of East 32nd Street;
• At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 4300 block of South Greenwood Avenue.
Police said the offenders were wearing dark clothing – including gloves and ski masks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.MORE NEWS: Salvation Army Gives Out Thousands Of Meals To Chicagoans In Need This Thanksgiving
WEB EXTRA: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings