DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cooler for a few days.

On Thursday night, look for gradual clearing with a low of 17.

READ MORE: Chicago Reaches Goal Of 77% First-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage A Month Early

On Friday, expect increasing clouds and a high of 34.

Tomorrow: 11.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: CFD Passes Out Smoke Detectors After Man, 71, Dies From Bronzeville Fire

There is a chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday. Highs will be near 40 for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast: 11.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

MORE NEWS: Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Back Of The Yards

Look for slow warning next week.