CHICAGO (CBS) — Morning showers coming an end. Sprinkles and flurries possible through the midday hours. Otherwise, a colder feel as temps start in the 40s and fall through the 30s. Blustery northwest breezes make it feel much colder.
Clouds and sun with less wind tomorrow. Thermometer stays low near the freezing mark for the afternoon. Quiet skies through the first half of Saturday. A rain/snow mix possible late Saturday into early Sunday.
TODAY: Early morning showers end. Sprinkles/flurries possible through early afternoon. High: 41
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, brisk. Low: 19
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, brisk. High: 34