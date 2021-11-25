CHICAGO (CBS) — Runners gathered on the city’s Far Northwest Side this Thanksgiving for the annual Edison Park Turkey Trot.
One kid jumped the gun – taking off before the call to “get set” and well before the starting airhorn. He turned around and got back in place just in time.
This year, the Turkey Trot is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter and The Cradle Adoption Agency.
Henry Mierzwa came in first for the men with a time of 15:01. For the women, the winner was Vanessa Righeimer with 17:48.