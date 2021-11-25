CHICAGO (CBS) — A West Pullman neighborhood man stood charged Thursday with the murder of another man in a gas station parking lot near 79th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway this past summer.
Marquise Smith, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting on Saturday, July 24 that killed a man identified in published reports as James Antonio Scales.
Around 5:15 a.m. that morning, police officers on patrol in the Chatham neighborhood heard gunfire on the first block of East 79th Street, and found the 36-year-old victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A shooter in a passing car had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Smith was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Area Two homicide detectives. He appeared in bond court Thursday.