CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of reported burglaries in the Englewood neighborhood.
In each incident, an unknown offender entered into residences through the rear window or rear door taking construction materials, according to authorities.
The incidents happened in the months of October and November.
- 6900 Block of South Morgan Street on October 13, 2021 1200PM.
- 7000 Block of South Carpenter Street between the dates of October 14-21, 2021, 12:00PM and 12:00PM.
- 7000 Block of South Bishop Street between the dates of November 21-22, 2021, 9:00PM and 8:20AM.
Police reminds residents to report suspicious activity immediately and keep doors and windows secured.
Anyone with information is asked contact the Area One detectives at (312) 747-8382.