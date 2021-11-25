DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Aurora Police are looking for a missing teen girl who was last seen on leaving her home on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Jaime Perez, 15, left her home around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to authorities.

Perez is 4 foot, 9 inches, between 150-200 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500, or call 911.

