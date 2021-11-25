CHICAGO (CBS) – Aurora Police are looking for a missing teen girl who was last seen on leaving her home on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Jaime Perez, 15, left her home around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to authorities.
#APDAlert: MISSING JUVENILE
The Aurora Police Department is looking for 15 year old, Jaime Perez. More details on Facebook.
Anyone with information about Jaime Perez whereabouts is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division: 630-256-5500 or call 911 pic.twitter.com/aYtTJTXFTS
— Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2021
Perez is 4 foot, 9 inches, between 150-200 pounds, brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500, or call 911.