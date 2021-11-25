CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked Thursday in the parking lot of Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Bronzeville.
At 4 p.m., the 40-year-old woman was in her car in the parking lot of the hospital, at 2525 S. Michigan Ave., when a man came up and opened her driver's side door, police said.
The suspect then implied he was armed with a weapon and demanded the victim's vehicle, police said.
The victim was not injured.
Area Three detectives were investigating.