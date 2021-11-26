CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 20 points and 12 rebounds as DePaul beat Northern Kentucky 77-68 on Friday.
Nick Ongenda pitched in with 17 points and four blocks for the unbeaten Blue Demons (5-0). David Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Johnson tallied 10 points and nine boards.
Marques Warrick had 23 points to lead the Norse (2-3). Trevon Faulkner added 14 points and six rebounds, while Sam Vinson scored 10.
