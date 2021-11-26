DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a cold day for Black Friday shoppers.

Bone chilling cold starts out Friday with temperatures start in the teens and 20s. Some sunshine returns later in the day as temperatures reach highs in the low 30s.

Saturday starts off chilly with an increase of clouds and chance of a sprinkle or flurry.

Both Saturday and Sunday highs hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

