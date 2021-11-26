DE KALB, Ill. (CBS) — It’s Illinois State High School Football Championship time at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
For the 4A Title Game, unbeaten Joliet Catholic Academy, of course from Joliet, took on Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, from Springfield.
Jordan Anderson, an Illini commit, got it done for the Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers. He went 36 yards for a touchdown that brought the score to 21-6 Joliet – one of five touchdowns he scored in the game.
Joliet Catholic beat the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones and rolled to their 15th state championship, with a final score of 56-27.
Earlier in the afternoon, Wilmington High School from Wilmington in Will County took on Nashville Community High School from downstate Nashville, Illinois in the 2A Game. Wilmington’s ground game just wore down Nashville.
Wilmington's Jacob Friddle had a pair of long touchdown runs, including a 34-yarder in the fourth quarter that basically put it away.
The Wilmington Wildcats ran for 247 yards. They topped the Nashville Hornets and won their second state title, 24-7.