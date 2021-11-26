DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after his car struck a light post in Jackson Park early Friday morning.

At 2:02 a.m., police were called to the 2100 block of East Hayes Drive after finding a burgundy Nissan Altima had hit a light post, police said.

The driver, who appeared to be in his 20s, was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with trauma to the body. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver was the only one in the car, police said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation Friday afternoon.

