DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Missing Person, Missing Person, South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from South Chicago.

Richard Hayes, 75, was last seen in the 300 block of West 64th Street on Oct. 10.

READ MORE: Burglars Target The North Face Store, Foot Locker In Wicker Park; Boost Mobile Nearby In Humboldt Park

He is 5 foot, 9 inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, and of a medium brown complexion.

READ MORE: President Biden Restricts Travel From South Africa and 7 Other African Countries Due To New COVID Variant

Hayes regularly visits the area of 72nd and South Chicago.

MORE NEWS: Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton Was Recently Arrested On Driving While Intoxicated Charges In Northwest Indiana, Officials Say

Anyone with information can contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380, or call 911.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff