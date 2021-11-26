CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from South Chicago.
Richard Hayes, 75, was last seen in the 300 block of West 64th Street on Oct. 10.
READ MORE: Burglars Target The North Face Store, Foot Locker In Wicker Park; Boost Mobile Nearby In Humboldt Park
He is 5 foot, 9 inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, and of a medium brown complexion.READ MORE: President Biden Restricts Travel From South Africa and 7 Other African Countries Due To New COVID Variant
Hayes regularly visits the area of 72nd and South Chicago.MORE NEWS: Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton Was Recently Arrested On Driving While Intoxicated Charges In Northwest Indiana, Officials Say
Anyone with information can contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380, or call 911.