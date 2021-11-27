CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond is set for a Westchester man who tried to break into an Oak Brook home armed with a gun on Thanksgiving Day.
Sean Anderson, 24, is charged with armed violence, attempt home invasion, attempt residential burglary, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Oak Brook officers were called to a residence where Anderson attempted to enter the home posing as a worker from an energy company. The woman of the residence refused to let him in and called her husband who also refused his demand to enter. After failed attempts, he fled through the backyard of the residence.
He was later found and arrested by two officers following a foot pursuit on Roosevelt Road near I-294.
Anderson is currently on parole for aggravated carjacking in 2018. His bond is set at $750,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.