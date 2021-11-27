CHICAGO (CBS) – Eight people were wounded so far in shootings across Chicago during the weekend including an 18-year-man in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said around 10:46 p.m., the victim was on his bicycle on the 1000 block of North LeClaire when three men robbed him of his cell phone. One of the men shot the victim in the abdomen while fleeing the scene.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Earlier, a 46-year-old man was shot in South Austin, according to authorities.
Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood around 4:30 pm. when he was shot in both legs by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.
In another incident, a 20-year-old man was shot in Englewood Friday evening.
The victim was standing on the front porch of a residence on the 5800 block of South Carpenter around 5:00 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 10:53 p.m. Friday, A 27-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 12400 block of South Parnell when shots were fired. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.
- At 11:19 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was shot on the 2700 block of West Foster. He was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.
- At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, A 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk 5500 block of South Komensky when shots were fired. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by a family member and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.
- At 4:32 a.m. Saturday, A 53-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 3900 block of West Wilcox when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.
- At 7:24 a.m. Saturday, In the 4000 block of West Van Buren, a 24-year-old man was standing outside when an unknown offender approached the victim and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was self-transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with one gunshot wound to his left foot.