CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is dead, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after they were struck by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood Saturday evening.
According to police, a 20-year-old man was driving a gray Dodge Charger in the 4400 block of West Cermack around 7:30 p.m. when the children ran into the street and were struck.
The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene. The 12-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition.
The Major Accidents unit is investigating. According to police, the crash does not appear to be alcohol related.
The 20-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians.
Bystanders said the victims were crossing the street for a party.