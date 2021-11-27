CHICAGO (CBS)– Ariel is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
The 2-year-old is a certified chiller. Napping is her pastime- you catch her on her bed, on the floor, or on the couch dozing off.
She thrives off cuddles, belly rubs and receiving pets.
A fast learner, she is very responsive to rewards and is already working on her training. She is shy meeting new people, but warms up with time.
Ariel can be nervous on walks, so she is looking for a quiet home and neighborhood, with kids ages 12 or older, and a family that is willing to take things slow while Ariel gets to know her new people.
Ariel might also like another large, calm, confident dog in her home to show her the ropes!
Ariel, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
You can support PAWS Chicago next Tuesday, November 30th during Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving. PAWS is 100% reliant on the support of the community and all donations up to $10,000 on Giving Tuesday will be matched, enabling PAWS Chicago to continue their lifesaving work for homeless pets. Visit www.pawschicago.org/holidaygiving to learn more.