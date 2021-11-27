CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of recent burglaries in the Pilsen neighborhood.
According to authorities, the unknown offender enters business by breaking a window and taking cash, liquor, and cell phones before fleeing the scene.
Incident Times and Locations:
- 1700 block of South Racine Friday, November 26, 2021, 4:53 a.m.
- 1300 block of West 18th St. Friday, November 26, 2021, 5:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m.
- 1800 block of South Carpenter Friday, November 26, 2021, 5:35 a.m.
- 1100 block of West 18th St. Friday, November 26, 2021, 8:30 p.m. -8:00 a.m.
- 1400 block of West 18th St. Friday, November 26, 2021, 6:00 AM
There is no available description of the offender. Police remind businesses to always be aware of their surroundings, ensure all doors are locked, and report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information can contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.